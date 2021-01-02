Niger presidential tip Bazoum takes lead for runoff vote: official

Former minister Mohamed Bazoum won the first round of Niger's presidential vote, the electoral commission said Saturday with a runoff set for next month

Niamey (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Former minister Mohamed Bazoum won the first round of Niger's presidential vote, the electoral commission said Saturday with a runoff set for next month.

The commission said the close ally of outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou garnered 39.

33 percent of the votes at last weekend's election.

He will face former president Mahamane Ousmane, who won 16.99 percent, for the February 20 runoff in the West African country fighting a bloody jihadist insurgency.