UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger Presidential Tip Bazoum Takes Lead For Runoff Vote: Official

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 03:58 PM

Niger presidential tip Bazoum takes lead for runoff vote: official

Former minister Mohamed Bazoum won the first round of Niger's presidential vote, the electoral commission said Saturday with a runoff set for next month

Niamey (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Former minister Mohamed Bazoum won the first round of Niger's presidential vote, the electoral commission said Saturday with a runoff set for next month.

The commission said the close ally of outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou garnered 39.

33 percent of the votes at last weekend's election.

He will face former president Mahamane Ousmane, who won 16.99 percent, for the February 20 runoff in the West African country fighting a bloody jihadist insurgency.

Related Topics

Election Vote Niger February

Recent Stories

791 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so ..

3 minutes ago

WAM Report: Qasr Al Muwaiji, a witness to the star ..

16 minutes ago

21 shopkeepers arrested for decanting

16 minutes ago

Body of youth found in faisalabad

16 minutes ago

13,240 profiteers fined, 59 arrested in last year

16 minutes ago

FBR launches system for e-filing of appeals

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.