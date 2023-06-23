Niger Removes Lines About Gratitude to France From National Anthem - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TUNIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) Niger's parliament has ratified a law amending the text of the national anthem to remove lines of gratitude to France, the Nigerien Press Agency reported on Friday.

Lawmakers passed a law on Thursday amending Article 1 of the constitution to include a new text for the national anthem "Honor of the Nation," the report said. The Nigerien authorities argue that the lines of the anthem, written by French composer Maurice Albert Thiriet in 1961, contain gratitude to the country's former colonizer - France.

The lines "Let us be proud and grateful for our newfound freedom" and "Let us avoid vain quarrels" were removed from the anthem as, according to Nigerien politicians, they clearly referred to the former French colonizers.

In 2019, then-Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou announced the government's plans to change the lyrics of the national anthem. To this end, a commission headed by the country's prime minister was set up to change the lyrics to reflect the spirit and state of modern Niger.