UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger, Russia To Sign Contract On Helicopter Purchases In October - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:19 PM

Niger, Russia to Sign Contract on Helicopter Purchases in October - Foreign Minister

Niger is in an urgent need of helicopters to fight terrorist insurgency in eastern and northern regions and intends sign a contract with Russia on purchasing choppers in October, Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Niger is in an urgent need of helicopters to fight terrorist insurgency in eastern and northern regions and intends sign a contract with Russia on purchasing choppers in October, Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao told Sputnik.

"In October we will sign a new contract to purchase Russian helicopters.

We are not talking about buying fifty of them, but for those who have no helicopters at all, to have several to be able to withstand at the eastern front and Boko Haram, the northern front and Libya, and the western front and Mali - it is very important to us," Ankourao said.

According to the minister, more than a hundred Nigerien cadets are currently completing education in Russian military academies and are likely to prefer working with the Russian equipment when enter service back home. �

Related Topics

Terrorist Education Russia Mali Libya Niger October All

Recent Stories

Russia's Hermitage Says All Palmyra Museum Restora ..

5 seconds ago

Russia Registers 35 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

5 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy, Syrian Foreign Minister Meet to ..

2 minutes ago

Oil rallies on MidEast tensions, stocks weighed by ..

1 minute ago

NIA to charge sheet Yasin Malik, 4 other hurriyat ..

2 minutes ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.