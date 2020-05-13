UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niger Says 75 'Boko Haram Terrorists' Killed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:29 PM

Niger says 75 'Boko Haram terrorists' killed

The Sahel state of Niger, which has been battling a bloody militants insurgency, said Wednesday around 75 Boko Haram combatants had been killed in the southeast and in neighbouring Nigeria

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Sahel state of Niger, which has been battling a bloody militants insurgency, said Wednesday around 75 Boko Haram combatants had been killed in the southeast and in neighbouring Nigeria.

Twenty-five "terrorists" were killed on Monday south of Diffa, the main city in southeast Niger, while "about 50... were neutralised" the same day on Nigerian soil in the Lake Chad region, in two operations by a regional anti-jihadist force, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The figures could not be verified independently.

Related Topics

Militants Diffa Same Chad Niger Nigeria

Recent Stories

Naseem Shah named in men’s central contract list ..

6 minutes ago

Naseem Shah named in men's central contract list f ..

3 minutes ago

Anti Narcotics Force seizes huge quantity of opium ..

2 minutes ago

Gangster among 5 arrested in Mianwali

2 minutes ago

Zardari says Imran Khan is following Musharraf's f ..

24 minutes ago

Maduro Extends COVID-19 Related State of Emergency ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.