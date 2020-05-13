Niger says 75 'Boko Haram terrorists' killed

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sahel state of Niger, which has been battling a bloody militants insurgency, said Wednesday around 75 Boko Haram combatants had been killed in the southeast and in neighbouring Nigeria

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Sahel state of Niger, which has been battling a bloody militants insurgency, said Wednesday around 75 Boko Haram combatants had been killed in the southeast and in neighbouring Nigeria.

Twenty-five "terrorists" were killed on Monday south of Diffa, the main city in southeast Niger, while "about 50... were neutralised" the same day on Nigerian soil in the Lake Chad region, in two operations by a regional anti-jihadist force, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The figures could not be verified independently.