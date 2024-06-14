Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Niger's top court on Friday lifted the immunity of overthrown president Mohamed Bazoum, paving the way for a possible trial after his ouster in a July 2023 military coup.

"The court orders the lifting of Mohamed Bazoum's immunity," said Abdou Dan Galadima, president of the court, created in November by the new military regime.

The Niger authorities accuse Bazoum of treason, financing terrorism and plotting to undermine the state.