Niger Seeks Russia's Help In Fighting Terrorism - Foreign Minister

Mon 23rd September 2019 | 12:49 PM

Niger seeks Russia's assistance to the G5 Sahel alliance of countries in fighting terrorism in west Africa, in particular through providing intelligence and additional equipment, given Moscow's successful record in reducing the terrorist threat internationally, Nigerien Foreign Minister Kallo Ankourao told Sputnik

G5 Sahel includes Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. The alliance has long been struggling to eradicate the threats coming from multiple jihadist and terrorist groups present in the region.

"[In the UN Security Council] we will insist that Russia increases its support to fighting terrorism in Sahel, accompany the joint forces of G5 Sahel to Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, and the Multinational Joint Task Force in Lake Chad. Russia could help with equipment, and maybe one day we will ask them to help as military advisers. They could also take part in the development of these fragile zones, they have means to do it," Ankourao said.

The minister noted that it would not be for the first time that Niger voices this request and that assistance of other countries has brought no results so far.

"During our talks [with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week] we said that we explicitly insist that Russia comes to help G5 Sahel, probably with additional equipment, but also with intelligence," Ankourao said, adding that "in Syria, in Iraq we needed Russians to put an end to terrorism.

They considerably reduced the terrorist threat. If they stay till the end, we are certain they will eradicate it."

According to the minister, in October, Niger is due to sign a contract with Russia on purchase of Russian helicopters for its fight against terrorists. Additionally, Moscow and Niamey cooperate on military training, with more than a hundred Nigerien cadets currently enrolled for education in Russian military academies.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Niger dates back to 1972. Following talks between Ankourao and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier this month, it was announced that a Nigerien embassy will open in Moscow in 2020. The two countries cooperate in a wide array of spheres, with a particular focus on military collaboration, science and education. In 2017, Moscow and Niamey signed an intergovernmental agreement on military cooperation.

