Niger sets goal of returning 130,000 Nigerian refugees by year-end

Niger and the state of Borno in neighbouring Nigeria have struck a deal for the return this year of more than 130,000 Nigerian refugees, Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum said Friday

"We have set a deadline of the month of November-December for all the refugees from Nigeria who are in the Diffa region (of southeast Niger) to return home, it's more than 130,000 people," Bazoum told reporters on the sidelines of a G5 Sahel summit in Paris.