Nigera's New Leader Pushes Regional Role And Domestic Reform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Just a month in power, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has already received foreign entrepreneurs and investors at his villa, telling them Nigeria is open for business after a flurry of surprise economic reforms

The former Lagos governor added a diplomatic step this week, becoming chairman of the West Africa bloc ECOWAS, with a call for more democracy and cooperation in the region wracked by coups and militants.

Tinubu, 71, has made a swift start, defying critics fearful of his health and appearing determined to propel Africa's most populous nation back into the regional spotlight.

"Nigeria, we are back," he said, accepting the rotating presidency of 15-member Economic Community of West Africa States in Guinea Bissau.

His financial overhaul -- floating the naira currency and ending a fuel subsidy -- and the push to promote Nigeria's global role broke from former president Muhammadu Buhari's more low-key approach.

Supporters see the man known as the "Godfather of Lagos" for his political acumen bringing his experience to the regional stage.

"Everybody is looking up to Nigeria, especially in Africa and the ECOWAS region and President Tinubu is ready to take up the gauntlet," Dele Alake, a government spokesman, said.

But while business chiefs from Bank of America to Shell and Western partners lined up to praise Tinubu for his swift reforms, the Nigerian leader still must tackle vast domestic financial difficulties.

Elected in February in a highly contested vote, Tinubu last month acknowledged his early policies caused short-term pain for Nigerians with higher fuel, transport and food costs.

