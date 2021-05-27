UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Appoints New Army Chief

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:18 PM

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari appointed a new chief of army staff on Thursday after the previous top-ranking commander and 10 other officers died in a plane crash last week

It was the third air disaster this year for the military, which is fighting a decade-long militants insurgency in the northeast, kidnap gangs in the northwest and separatist violence in the southeast.

"President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff," defence spokesman Onyema Nwachukwe said in a statement.

Few details are known of Yahaya, whose nomination needs confirmation from the National Assembly.

In April 2020, he was named theatre commander of Operation Lafiya Dole, the military's campaign in the northeast, recently renamed Operation Hadin Kai.

His predecessor, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in the crash Friday had only been appointed in January.

The aircraft went down "due to inclement weather," the armed forces said, when trying to land at Kaduna's international airport.

