Nigeria Approves Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine for Use - RDIF

Nigeria's national drug regulator has authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Nigeria's national drug regulator has authorized the use of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF said on Thursday.

"Nigeria is the most populous nation in Africa and the approval of Sputnik V will provide for using one of the safest and most effective vaccines in the world," RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev said.

RDIF, which markets the vaccine abroad, said 68 countries with a total population of 3.7 billion had given the shot a go-ahead. This is nearly half the world's population.

