Nigeria Army Releases 25 Suspected Child Soldiers Cleared of Links With Rebels - UNICEF

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Twenty- three boys and two girls were released by the Nigerian Army after being cleared of suspected ties with rebel groups, the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a press release.

"These are children taken away from their families and communities, deprived of their childhood, education, health-care, and of the chance to grow up in a safe and enabling environment," the release said on Thursday.

"UNICEF will continue working to ensure that all conflict-affected children are reunited with their families."

The 25 children released bring the number of children set free this year to 44, the release said.

The children were been released to the Borno State Ministry of Women's Affairs and Social Development and will be kept at a UNICEF supported transit center while efforts to reunite them with their families and reintegrate them back to their communities are underway, the release added.