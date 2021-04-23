UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Beefs Up Border Security Amid Fears Of Migrant Influx From Chad - Minister

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 02:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) The Nigerian defense minister said Thursday that controls had been stepped up on the border with Chad, where the president's death in battlefield has unleashed a new wave of chaos.

"We are beefing up all our borders to ensure that refugees do not flow into our country," Bashir Magashi, a retired major general, was quoted as saying by the Vanguard news website.

He said only Nigerians would be allowed to cross over from Chad for fear that Chadian "bandits" could slip into Nigeria.

The Chadian military announced Tuesday that 68-year-old Idriss Deby had died from wounds he sustained in clashes between troops and rebels in the country's north. The president's son has been named interim leader. He has tasked the military council to head the nation's 18-month transition to elections.

