Nigeria Believes Russian Technologies Can Help Contain Coronavirus Disease - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Nigerian Ambassador in Moscow Steve Davis Ugbah said on Friday that Nigeria was interested in Russian technologies to help detect and prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the African country.

So far, Nigeria has registered one active COVID-19 case.

"With 200 million [population] anything [could] go wrong ... . So yes we do need Russian technology, it's very very important," Ugbah said.

The number of coronavirus cases globally has passed 100,300, with more than 3,400 fatalities. Almost 56,000 people have recovered.

Meanwhile, Russia has confirmed six new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 10. Most carriers have arrived from Italy in the past two weeks.