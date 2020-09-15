UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Calls Upon Health Workers To End Anti-Gov't Strike Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 03:12 PM

Nigeria Calls Upon Health Workers to End Anti-Gov't Strike Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has called upon the leaders of the country's Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to stop an ongoing anti-governmental protest in the wake of the health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premium Times newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has called upon the leaders of the country's Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to stop an ongoing anti-governmental protest in the wake of the health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premium Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

JOHESU, a group of health workers started a seven-day warning strike on Sunday by canceling services in health facilities across Nigeria. The action is aimed at making the government meet its requirements, including the payments of hazard and inducement allowances.

"I acknowledge the commitment of health workers who continue to man the frontlines in the fight against this disease and use this opportunity to appeal to JOHESU to suspend their industrial action, not to erode gains we have since made in health care delivery," Ehanire said, cited by the media outlet.

The newspaper said that the JOHESU action followed an inconclusive meeting between the organization and the authorities last Thursday.

It includes Federal health institutions, while the local ones would be ready to "down tools" and joining the strike if the government does not meet the demands of the organization.

According to the health minister, this protest endangers the lives of the population, especially amid the COVID-19 crisis. He also added that the matter of allowances has always been negotiated.

Health workers' strikes in Nigeria are common, given the healthcare sector in the country is poorly developed and lacks means of adequate monitoring and treatment of the virus. In this regard, the authorities call on for the medical staff to continue working to prevent the reduction in capacity to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Tuesday, Nigeria has confirmed 56,388 COVID-19 infections and 1,083 related fatalities.

Related Topics

Protest Man Nigeria Sunday Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN urged to move beyond rhetoric, hold India accou ..

59 seconds ago

Tour de France cyclists all test negative for Covi ..

1 minute ago

Notification allowing wedding halls to reopen unde ..

1 minute ago

Hasan Ali likely to get fit ahead of Quaid-e-Azam ..

4 minutes ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Syria's Northern ..

4 minutes ago

Interest-free loans worth Rs. 30.80 billion issued ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.