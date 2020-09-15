Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has called upon the leaders of the country's Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to stop an ongoing anti-governmental protest in the wake of the health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premium Times newspaper reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) Nigerian Health Minister Osagie Ehanire has called upon the leaders of the country's Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) to stop an ongoing anti-governmental protest in the wake of the health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Premium Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.

JOHESU, a group of health workers started a seven-day warning strike on Sunday by canceling services in health facilities across Nigeria. The action is aimed at making the government meet its requirements, including the payments of hazard and inducement allowances.

"I acknowledge the commitment of health workers who continue to man the frontlines in the fight against this disease and use this opportunity to appeal to JOHESU to suspend their industrial action, not to erode gains we have since made in health care delivery," Ehanire said, cited by the media outlet.

The newspaper said that the JOHESU action followed an inconclusive meeting between the organization and the authorities last Thursday.

It includes Federal health institutions, while the local ones would be ready to "down tools" and joining the strike if the government does not meet the demands of the organization.

According to the health minister, this protest endangers the lives of the population, especially amid the COVID-19 crisis. He also added that the matter of allowances has always been negotiated.

Health workers' strikes in Nigeria are common, given the healthcare sector in the country is poorly developed and lacks means of adequate monitoring and treatment of the virus. In this regard, the authorities call on for the medical staff to continue working to prevent the reduction in capacity to curb the spread of the virus.

As of Tuesday, Nigeria has confirmed 56,388 COVID-19 infections and 1,083 related fatalities.