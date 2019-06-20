UrduPoint.com
Nigeria 'Cautious' About Signing African Free Trade Initiative - Ambassador To Russia

Thu 20th June 2019 | 04:55 PM

Nigeria 'Cautious' About Signing African Free Trade Initiative - Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Nigeria is "cautious" about signing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement as it wants to make sure that the deal "adequately" represents the interests of all participants, the country's Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah told Sputnik.

African Union (AU) Commissioner for Trade and Industry Albert Muchanga told Sputnik earlier in the day that the African countries that did not ratify the agreement could lose business opportunities.

"I think it's [in] the interest of Africa to be a free trade zone, but as you know, Africa is one continent, but there are different groups: you have the French-, the English-, the Portuguese-speaking and so on. So we want to be sure that all interests are adequately represented and all the nuances in the economies are taken care of so that once we've signed it and it starts to operate, there would not be any impediments nor obstacles for free trade of goods, services ... And that is why Nigeria has been cautious about signing now," the diplomat said.

Ugbah stressed that Nigeria was not opposed to free trade.

"We accept the concept in principle, but we are reviewing the specifics just to ensure the mistakes that have been made in other free trade agreements, we don't repeat them in Africa ... We are examining everything about African [free] trade initiative. We are not opposed to it, but we want to be sure that it is sustainable.

And that is why it's taking us a long time, to ensure that once we've signed and ratified it everything goes on well," the diplomat said.

Ugbah remarked that NAFTA was undergoing revision and the European Union was experiencing some issues, so Nigeria wanted to "learn from what those other free trade agreements are either benefiting or suffering from, so that we don't repeat the same mistakes."

The diplomat said he did not know if Nigeria would sign the agreement before July 7, when the summit of AU heads of state and government will be held.

"We just had an election and we are still to form a cabinet in Nigeria. So as soon as the president forms the cabinet, I'm sure they will move on rapidly to try to conclude this or another way ... Nigeria is the largest economy in Africa, and we start to lose the most if things go wrong. So as a responsible country, you can't just jump into something, you have to do your due diligence, we need to ensure that this is the best arrangement for Africa," the ambassador said.

The agreement reached a minimum threshold of 22 parties that ratified it in late April, but the absence of Nigeria still stands out due to the size of the country's economy. In 2017, Nigeria's GDP was $376 billion, the largest on the continent. The second-largest African economy, South Africa, with its GDP of $350 billion, has joined the agreement.

