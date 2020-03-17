UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Central Bank Announces Coronavirus Aid Fund

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 12:04 AM

Nigeria central bank announces coronavirus aid fund

Nigeria's central bank on Monday unveiled a $135 million fund to support businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis as it tries to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Nigeria's central bank on Monday unveiled a $135 million fund to support businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis as it tries to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

Africa's biggest oil producer is facing major financial turbulence after the spread of the coronavirus sparked a slump in the price of crude.

The government has admitted it will have to cut its budget as revenues collapse and analysts warn of a potential recession if the oil price drop is prolonged.

Central Bank chief Godwin Emefiele said the fund, equivalent to 121 million euros, would aim at helping businesses "including but not limited to hoteliers, airline service providers, health care merchants" affected by the virus.

He also said the state lender would provide credit support for the health sector "to meet potential increase in demand for health care services and products".

Emfiele has so far refused to buckle to mounting pressure to devalue the naira national currency despite oil falling well below the central bank's envisioned price and foreign exchange reserves dwindling.

So far Africa's most populous country has reported only two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

But experts warn the country remains vulnerable to the rapid spread of the disease due to its high population density and fragile health system.

Related Topics

Africa Exchange Budget Oil Bank Price From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ukraine oligarchs bankroll equipment in virus figh ..

46 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed updated on Coronavirus containme ..

21 minutes ago

Ministry of Health, Disaster Management Authority ..

51 minutes ago

UAE temporarily suspends prayers in all places of ..

51 minutes ago

Poland bans domestic flights, warns of virus sprea ..

25 minutes ago

Americans face shutdown as coronavirus keeps sprea ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.