Nigeria central bank announces coronavirus aid fund

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Nigeria's central bank on Monday unveiled a $135 million fund to support businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis as it tries to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic.

Africa's biggest oil producer is facing major financial turbulence after the spread of the coronavirus sparked a slump in the price of crude.

The government has admitted it will have to cut its budget as revenues collapse and analysts warn of a potential recession if the oil price drop is prolonged.

Central Bank chief Godwin Emefiele said the fund, equivalent to 121 million euros, would aim at helping businesses "including but not limited to hoteliers, airline service providers, health care merchants" affected by the virus.

He also said the state lender would provide credit support for the health sector "to meet potential increase in demand for health care services and products".

Emfiele has so far refused to buckle to mounting pressure to devalue the naira national currency despite oil falling well below the central bank's envisioned price and foreign exchange reserves dwindling.

So far Africa's most populous country has reported only two confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

But experts warn the country remains vulnerable to the rapid spread of the disease due to its high population density and fragile health system.