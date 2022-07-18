UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Considers Use Of Russian Mir Payment Cards - Ambassador To Sputnik

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2022 | 05:50 AM

Nigeria Considers Use of Russian Mir Payment Cards - Ambassador to Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Nigeria and Russia are discussing the possibility of using the Russian Mir payment system cards in Nigeria, the country's Ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik.

"We are also discussing the use of the Mir payment system in Nigeria, our financial institutions are in dialogue with Russian partners on this matter," Abdullahi Shehu said.

"Today, if you go to Africa, you need to have cash on hand - in Dollars, Euros, Pounds. You'll be unlikely to exchange rubles," the Nigerian ambassador explained.

Last month, U Aung Naing Oo, minister of investment and foreign economic relations of Myanmar, said that Myanmar and Russia were discussing the possible use of Russian Mir payment system cards in the Asian country.

