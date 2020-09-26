Nigeria convoy attack death toll rises to 30: sources

The death toll from a jihadist attack on the convoy of the regional governor of restive Borno state in northeast Nigeria has risen to 30, security sources said Saturday

Kano (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The death toll from a jihadist attack on the convoy of the regional governor of restive Borno state in northeast Nigeria has risen to 30, security sources said Saturday.

Two sources told AFP the number of fatalities from the attack Friday had doubled as more bodies were found and now included 12 policemen, five soldiers, four members of a government-backed militia and nine civilians.