Nigeria Cracks Down on Reckless Driving After Road Accident Kills 14

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) Nigeria's road safety authority announced on Sunday a crackdown on reckless driving after it estimated that more than half of road accidents in the country were caused by speeding.

This comes hours after the Punch newspaper reported that 14 people died in the southwestern state of Osun on Saturday night in a crash involving a truck and a minivan.

Four others were injured.

Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) chief Boboye Oyeyemi said in a statement that he was concerned by a rise in the number of fatal crashes and drivers working without valid licenses.

Road police have been told to check commercial and articulated vehicles for the mandatory speed-limiting devices. The rules are aimed at "restoring sanity to the nation's highways," FRSC said.