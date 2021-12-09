Nigeria Did Not Apply to Host Russia-Africa Summit, But Welcomes Idea - Ambassador

Nigeria has not offered to host the next Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for the fall of 2022, but would welcome the decision to do so, Nigerian Ambassador to Moscow Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik in his first interview since taking office

"Nigeria is part of Africa, so if eventually it's decided that it will be held in Nigeria � so be it, but in the meantime, we have not offered, we have not even requested to host. I think there is a general expectation," Shehu said.

He also confirmed Nigeria's full support of Moscow's initiative to hold the second Russia-Africa summit in Africa, but noted that the consultations on the host country are still going on "at the highest political level.

"

The inaugural Russia-Africa summit took place October 23-24, 2019, in the Russian Black Sea resort city of Sochi and was co-hosted by Egypt. The summit was attended by all African leaders and more than 120 foreign ministers. The second summit is planned for the fall of 2022 in Africa.

While the host nation for the summit has still not been selected, several African nations have expressed their readiness to hold it, including Senegal, Chad, Kenya, Ethiopia, and Nigeria. The exact venue of the event will be announced in February, according to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov.