Nigeria Establishes Committee To Address US Entry Restrictions - Nigerian Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 11:22 PM

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari established on Saturday a special committee, whose staff would work together with US authorities and Interpol on issues related to visa restrictions that the United States imposed on the country a day earlier, the Nigerian presidency said

On Friday, US President Donald Trump's administration added seven countries to its travel ban list, including former Soviet republics of Belarus and Kyrgyzstan as well as Nigeria, Africa's most populous country. Their citizens will not be issued certain types of entry visas, starting February 21.

"Pres. @MBuhari has established a committee, to be Chaired by the Minister of Interior, to study & address updated U.S. requirements relating to the assessment of compliance with certain security criteria by foreign govts.

The committee will work with the U.S Government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented," the Nigerian presidency wrote on Twitter.

The administration added that Nigeria remained "committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and other international allies especially on matters of global security."

The add-on to the US travel ban list reportedly includes Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania. Currently, restrictions on travel to the United States are in place for citizens of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, along with Venezuela and North Korea.

