Nigeria Expects Russia To Help In Terrorism Fight As Boko-Haram Terrorist Group Resurges

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Nigeria Expects Russia to Help in Terrorism Fight as Boko-Haram Terrorist Group Resurges

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) Nigeria expects Russia to contribute to fighting terrorism in Nigeria, as the Boko-Haram terrorist group (banned in Russia) along with other armed groups have intensified their activities, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik.

"Our expectation is that within the framework of our bilateral cooperation, Russia will extend its goodwill and its technical support to Nigeria on demand where we think Russia can provide some comparative advantages," Shehu said.

The ambassador praised Russia's experience in dealing with the threat of terrorism in other regions of the world and added that the Nigerian authorities might soon approach Moscow for help.

On August 27, the two countries signed an agreement on Russia's supplies of military equipment to Nigeria and training of its personnel to fight terrorism, extremism and separatism, which are on the rise in the African country. The Nigerian embassy labeled the deal as a "landmark development in bilateral relations," and said it had no relation to Nigeria's failure to reach a similar agreement with the United States.

Boko Haram has been carrying out deadly attacks against security forces and kidnapping civilians in Cameroon, Nigeria, Niger and Chad. Dozens of schoolchildren and students were abducted in Nigeria this summer, though many have been freed or rescued by the police.

