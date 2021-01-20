Nigeria expects to receive 100,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines soon: official

Nigeria is to receive 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by early February to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official on Tuesday

ABUJA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Nigeria is to receive 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine by early February to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, said an official on Tuesday.

The authorities will ensure that the vaccines are to get to rural areas in the country, and work on the modalities for the screening of the vaccines before they are administered, said Faisal Shuaib, director-general of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA).

"The focus of deployment of the vaccines will be at the most affected areas in the country," the official said, adding that there have adequate capacity to store the vaccines.

According to Shuaib, the NPHDA already has three Ultra Cold Chain (UCC) equipment on the ground.

The expected 100,000 doses of the vaccine will occupy just 500 liters of space, with each item of the equipment having the capacity of 700 liters, Shuaib said.

"Three of them have a total capacity of 2,100 liters. So, we have more than enough space for the 100,000 doses of the vaccine that will be brought in the first instance," he added.