Nigeria Expects Visit Of Russian Officials In Mid-September - Ambassador

Nigeria Expects Visit of Russian Officials in Mid-September - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) A delegation of Russian officials, headed by the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Head Oleg Ozerov, is expected to visit Nigeria in mid-September, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik.

"We expect that around the middle of this month the Ambassador-at-Large and Head of the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Oleg Ozerov. He will be leading a delegation to Nigeria. They will discuss follow up issues of all the Russia-Africa summit. It is also a high level delegation," Shehu stated.

According to the diplomat, a delegation of senior Nigerian officials is expected to come to Moscow at the end of October for a joint Russian-Nigerian intergovernmental commission.

"During that time we expect that there will be a high level visit because the honorable Minister of foreign affairs, his excellency Geoffrey Onyeama, is chairing the joint commission, co-chairing with the Minister of construction of the Russian Federation [Irek Faizullin]," Shehu elaborated.

Relations between Russia and African countries gained momentum after Sochi hosted the first Russia-Africa economic forum and top-level summit in October 2019. The event gathered the top leadership of African countries, regional integration associations, and representatives of Russian and international business and government agencies, marking the beginning of a new era in the history of Russian-African relations.

The second Russia-Africa summit is scheduled for 2022, with the host country still to be decided.

