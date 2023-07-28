Open Menu

Nigeria Eyes Buying Russia's Checkmate Fighters - Russian Defense Cooperation Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 05:30 AM

Nigeria Eyes Buying Russia's Checkmate Fighters - Russian Defense Cooperation Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Nigeria is interested in the procurement of Russia's fighters jets, including the fifth-generation light fighter Checkmate, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Director Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa Summit.

"In the course of negotiations with the Nigerian side, the partners expressed their interest in acquiring modern fighters. The foreign customer gives high marks to the tactical and technical characteristics of our machines. Checkmate is in the crosshairs of their attention," Shugaev said, adding, however, that it was too early to talk about contracts.

He added that Nigeria was actively looking at Russian military aircraft.

The director also said that Moscow has partially fulfilled the contract for the delivery of Mi-35 attack helicopters to Nigeria.

"The contract for the delivery of 12 Mi-35 helicopters to Nigeria has been partially fulfilled. The partners are interested in its completion, we continue working in this direction," he said.

The current order portfolio of African countries is about 20%, which is more than a third of Russia's total arms export orders.

Checkmate is Russia's first single-engine aircraft of the fifth generation, created by Sukhoi, part of Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation. The fighter was presented in July 2021 at the MAKS-2021 aerospace show. The key features of the machine are stealth technology, low cost per flight hour, open architecture and high performance in terms of cost-effectiveness. Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov told a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the serial production of Checkmate fighters was planned to begin in 2027.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Summit participants are expected to sign a number of multilateral and bilateral documents. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Attack Technology Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg Nigeria July Media Event From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

4 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

5 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

6 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

6 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

6 hours ago
 Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

6 hours ago
US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

6 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

6 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

6 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

6 hours ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

6 hours ago
 US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - T ..

US Sanctions IS Finance Mastermind for Somalia - Treasury

6 hours ago

More Stories From World