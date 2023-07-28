MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Nigeria is interested in the procurement of Russia's fighters jets, including the fifth-generation light fighter Checkmate, Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Director Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa Summit.

"In the course of negotiations with the Nigerian side, the partners expressed their interest in acquiring modern fighters. The foreign customer gives high marks to the tactical and technical characteristics of our machines. Checkmate is in the crosshairs of their attention," Shugaev said, adding, however, that it was too early to talk about contracts.

He added that Nigeria was actively looking at Russian military aircraft.

The director also said that Moscow has partially fulfilled the contract for the delivery of Mi-35 attack helicopters to Nigeria.

"The contract for the delivery of 12 Mi-35 helicopters to Nigeria has been partially fulfilled. The partners are interested in its completion, we continue working in this direction," he said.

The current order portfolio of African countries is about 20%, which is more than a third of Russia's total arms export orders.

Checkmate is Russia's first single-engine aircraft of the fifth generation, created by Sukhoi, part of Rostec's United Aircraft Corporation. The fighter was presented in July 2021 at the MAKS-2021 aerospace show. The key features of the machine are stealth technology, low cost per flight hour, open architecture and high performance in terms of cost-effectiveness. Rostec CEO Sergei Chemezov told a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the serial production of Checkmate fighters was planned to begin in 2027.

