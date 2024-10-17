Nigeria Fuel Tanker Explosion Kills More Than 140: Emergency Agency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 17, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Majiya, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) An explosion has killed more than 140 people in northern Nigeria as crowds rushed to collect fuel spilling from a crashed tanker, officials told AFP on Wednesday.
It's the latest such accident at a time when petrol has become a precious commodity during Nigeria's worst economic crisis in a generation.
The fuel tanker had veered to avoid another vehicle and crashed in the town of Majiya in Jigawa state on Tuesday, police said.
Following the crash, residents crowded round the tanker, gathering fuel that spilt onto the road and in drains, police spokesman Lawan Shiisu Adam said.
Nura Abdullahi, a spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said "more than 140 people" had been buried in a mass grave and warned the toll was likely to rise further.
Earlier, police said at least 94 people were killed and 50 injured.
Shiisu Adam said the residents had "overwhelmed" officers trying to stop them.
The Nigerian Medical Association has urged doctors to rush to nearby emergency rooms to help with the influx of patients.
Nigerian lawmakers have observed a minute's silence in the Senate.
In a statement on Wednesday, Nigerian Vice President Kashim Shettima called for a safety review and said the federal government was sending resources to support those affected.
Fuel tanker explosions are common in Africa's most populous nation, where roads can be poorly maintained and residents often look to siphon off fuel following accidents.
The price of petrol has soared fivefold since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu scrapped subsidies last year, and there are often shortages.
Desperation rose further last week after the state oil company hiked prices for the second time in just over a month.
- Dangerous roads -
Accidents involving tankers are frequent in the country, with the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) recording 1,531 in 2020, causing 535 deaths.
Last month, at least 59 people died when a fuel tanker collided with a truck carrying passengers and cattle in northwestern Niger state.
The FRSC said more than 5,000 people died in road accidents in Nigeria in 2023, compared to nearly 6,500 the previous year.
But according to the World Health Organization, the figures do not include accidents that are not reported to the authorities.
It estimates annual road accident deaths in Nigeria to be closer to 40,000, it said in a report published last year.
Deadly fires and explosions also take place across fuel and oil infrastructure in Nigeria, one of the continent's largest crude producers.
Recent Stories
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..
KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..
Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed
Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..
Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..
Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs
CPEC-II, to bring economic prosperity for people of Pakistan: Federal Minister f ..
Police amendment bill 2024 presented in KP Assembly
Syedaal congratulates leadership on successful SCO summit
Govt. committed to making life more affordable to its people: Prime Minister Mu ..
More Stories From World
-
Iran atomic agency says Israeli attack on nuclear sites 'unlikely'15 minutes ago
-
Israeli booths, equipment barred from defence show in France25 minutes ago
-
Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede humanitarian aid1 hour ago
-
Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks continue, warns UN1 hour ago
-
South-South Cooperation Forum held to jointly build a green Silk Road2 hours ago
-
Italian navy brings first migrants to Albania centre: AFP2 hours ago
-
Deputizing for the Foreign Minister, Vice Foreign Minister attends GCC-EU ministerial meeting6 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia raises localization rates in four health professions7 hours ago
-
Vice Minister of Interior receives Rwandan Ambassador to Saudi Arabia7 hours ago
-
First migrants arrive in Albania under contested Italy deal7 hours ago
-
Agricultural fair kicks off in Afghanistan's Kabul7 hours ago
-
Airbus to cut up to 2,500 jobs in space division7 hours ago