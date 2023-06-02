UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Grapples With End Of Fuel Subsidy

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Nigeria grapples with end of fuel subsidy

Nigerians are struggling with surging fuel prices after newly elected President Bola Tinubu declared an end to popular subsidies, a move analysts and experts said was long overdue

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Nigerians are struggling with surging fuel prices after newly elected President Bola Tinubu declared an end to popular subsidies, a move analysts and experts said was long overdue.

On his first day in office, Tinubu kept to his campaign promise and announced an end to the long-running arrangement, which has given Nigerians access to cheap petrol.

The continent's biggest economy is oil-rich but has meagre refining capacity.

For years, it has swapped crude for gasoline that it then subsidises for its domestic market, causing a huge drain on revenue, foreign exchange and contributing to ballooning debt.

None of Tinubu's predecessors had managed to scrap the hugely popular system, which has been a burden on public coffers for decades. Last year, the country spent more than 96 percent of its revenue on servicing its debt.

After his inauguration on Monday, Tinubu announced the "fuel subsidy is gone".

The price of petrol tripled to around 540 naira ($1.20) at government-run filling stations on Wednesday, effectively putting an end to subsidised fuel for Nigerians already battling inflation of over 20 percent.

But analysts believe Tinubu made a necessary political calculation to follow the lead of the previous administration and phase out the subsidy.

Related Topics

Petrol Exchange Lead Price Market

Recent Stories

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

4 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

4 minutes ago
 Bullet raided body of woman found

Bullet raided body of woman found

42 seconds ago
 Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in dif ..

Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in different crimes

44 seconds ago
 CEC inaugurates new website of Election Commission ..

CEC inaugurates new website of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

47 seconds ago
 PM to leave for Turkiye today to attend Erdogan's ..

PM to leave for Turkiye today to attend Erdogan's inauguration

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.