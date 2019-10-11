UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Has Received 6 Russian Mi-35M Helicopters, Expects 6 Remaining - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:49 PM

Russia has already delivered to Nigeria six Mi-35M attack helicopters, and Abuja expects to get six remaining helicopters under the contract, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Russia has already delivered to Nigeria six Mi-35M attack helicopters, and Abuja expects to get six remaining helicopters under the contract, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We have an agreement for the supply of twelve Mi-35 helicopters, six of which have already been delivered. Our minister of defense would be in a better position to answer exactly when the remaining will be delivered ... For now we are discussing the modalities of securing delivery," Ugbah said.

The Russian-Nigerian defense cooperation is complicated due to sanctions targeting Russia, the ambassador noted.

"Sanctions against Russia do not help this cause, as you can imagine. Russia is a reliable partner that always fulfills its obligations.

We will definitely agree on the supply of the remaining Mi-35 helicopters, and then we will see what we can do as part of the law," Ugbah added.

Nigeria seeks ensuring mutually beneficial defense cooperation, the official emphasized.

"We try to work within the framework of the system, so that Russia does not lose anything, but so that Nigeria also does not lose. Deliveries schedule will be discussed. Our wish list is quite long. We continue to discuss these issues with Russia. But I want to emphasize that without Russian help, without Russian technology, the fight against terrorists in my country will face very big challenges. We are interested in the fact that this equipment was purchased and delivered on time," Ugbah explained.

