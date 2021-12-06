UrduPoint.com

Nigeria Hits Back Over UK Virus Travel Limits

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:14 PM

Nigeria hits back over UK virus travel limits

Nigeria on Monday criticised Britain's decision to tighten travel restrictions over the new Omicron variant, saying the move was "unjust" and "discriminatory".

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Nigeria on Monday criticised Britain's decision to tighten travel restrictions over the new Omicron variant, saying the move was "unjust" and "discriminatory".

The UK government has added Nigeria to its "red list" countries. Under it, people entering Britain must go into 10-day quarantine, the costs of which must be borne by the individual.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, last week said it had discovered three cases of the new Omicron variant among passengers who had recently travelled to South Africa.

"The decision... is unjust, unfair, punitive, indefensible and discriminatory. The decision is also not driven by science or common sense," Information Minister Lai Mohammed told reporters.

"We sincerely hope the British government will immediately review the decision to put Nigeria on the red list and rescind it immediately.

" He said developed countries should do more to ensure developing countries like Nigeria have more access to coronavirus vaccines instead of imposing travel bans.

Canada has also banned travellers from Egypt, Nigeria and Malawi over fears of the spread of Omicron.

First reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) after being detected in southern Africa earlier in November, the Omicron variant has appeared in well over a dozen countries, global fears about a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than five million people.

Countries in Europe and other regions swiftly imposed bans on travel from southern Africa, a move criticised by South Africa and the WHO.

Related Topics

Africa World Information Minister Europe Egypt Lai United Kingdom South Africa Malawi Nigeria November From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees o ..

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees of UoS

15 minutes ago
 De Bruyne to start for Man City in Leipzig after C ..

De Bruyne to start for Man City in Leipzig after Covid setback

54 seconds ago
 FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to ..

FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to 22nd December

15 minutes ago
 Putin to Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine Wi ..

Putin to Listen to Biden's Proposals on Ukraine With Great Interest - Kremlin

57 seconds ago
 Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

Putin, Modi Support Efforts Aimed at JCPOA Revival

58 seconds ago
 Moscow, New Delhi Support Syria's Sovereignty. Ind ..

Moscow, New Delhi Support Syria's Sovereignty. Independence

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.