Nigeria hunts school kidnappers as families call for help

Nigerian security forces on Thursday said they were tracking the armed gang that kidnapped more than 40 people from a school a day earlier, as families and a survivor described how students fled gunfire during the early morning attack

Kagara, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 )

The kidnapping in Kagara in central Niger state was the latest mass abduction in Nigeria, where criminal gangs known as "bandits" have stepped up violent attacks on communities.

Gunmen in military uniforms raided the Government Science College in Kagara early Wednesday, killing one student and spiriting others into a nearby forest.

Kidnappers snatched 42 people, including 27 students, three teachers and other relatives of school staff, according to Niger state officials.

"We are doing whatever we can to free the students and the teachers," Niger state information commissioner Muhammad Sani Idris told AFP.

"They are being pressed. We have security agents on their heels. We are hoping we will rescue the students in a very short time." President Muhammadu Buhari, 78, ordered security forces to coordinate the rescue, his office said.

On Thursday, Nigerian army and police with a surveillance helicopter were conducting a massive operation, Police Inspector General Mohammed Abubakar Adamu said in a statement.

In Kagara, families appealed for the government to help free the victims and described students fleeing gunfire after armed men arrived at the school, where hundreds of pupils were staying in dormitories.

"I heard kidnappers come to our hostel and they started shooting guns," student Caleb Samaila told AFP, his knee gashed from the escape.

"Students that were inside started running anywhere... They told us if you don't stop I will shoot you." Ayuba Bawa, uncle of one of the survivors, said the gunmen pretended to be army, but students quickly ran when they realised it was a criminal gang.

"When they started running, one of them among the children went to jump a wall and he wounded himself. Another one was about to jump and they shot him. He's dead," Bawa said.

"I can't even sleep ever since the occurence of the incident," one father Mustapha Dauda said. "Please rescue my son."