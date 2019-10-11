UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Interested In Russian Su-57 Fighters, Tanks, Helicopters - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 12:19 PM

Nigeria discusses with Russia the possibility to purchase its Su-57 fighters and is also interested in Russian helicopters, tanks and intelligence equipment, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Nigeria discusses with Russia the possibility to purchase its Su-57 fighters and is also interested in Russian helicopters, tanks and intelligence equipment, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah said in an interview with Sputnik.

"You also mentioned Su-57 fighters, negotiations are also underway on them. But sanctions against Russia do not help this cause, as you can imagine. Russia is a reliable partner that always fulfills its obligations," Ugbah said.

Nigeria is interested in "a number" of Russian technologies and military equipment, the ambassador added.

"We are interested in buying airplanes, helicopters, tanks, naval equipment, intelligence equipment to fight terrorism on our territory. We are confident that with the help of Russia, we will be able to defeat the Boko Haram terrorist group. Nigeria can benefit from Russia's experience with other allies in defeating ISIS [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] in Syria. We expect a similar level of military-technical cooperation with Russia," Ugbah specified, when asked, which defense equipment exactly Nigeria was interested in.

