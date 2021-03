Nigeria jihadists ambush military convoy, 19 troops dead: security sources

Islamic State-aligned jihadists ambushed a Nigerian military convoy, killing 15 soldiers and four militia fighters in the volatile northeastern state of Borno, security sources said Saturday

Kano, Nigeria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Islamic State-aligned jihadists ambushed a Nigerian military convoy, killing 15 soldiers and four militia fighters in the volatile northeastern state of Borno, security sources said Saturday.

The convoy came under heavy attack from Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters near Gudumbali in the Lake Chad region on Thursday, the sources said.