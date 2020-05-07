Nigeria Kills Over 340 Militants, 150 Bandits in 2 Months - Reports

The Nigerian military has killed 343 from the Boko Haram and the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP terrorist group, banned in Russia) in two months, as well as 153 bandits, local the Nation newspaper reported on Thursday

According to the news outlet, 19 terrorist leaders shave been neutralized in the process of massive operations.

The operations were conducted jointly by various units of the military from March 18 to May 5, a representative from the armed forces said.

In 2009, Boko Haram launched an armed insurrection against the Nigerian government to introduce the sharia law throughout the country. In 2015, one of its factions aligned itself with the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia).