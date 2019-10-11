Nigeria May Reassess Level of Russian Military Specialists' Involvement - Ambassador

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Nigeria and Russia may reassess the level of Russian military specialists' involvement in the African nation after the Russia-Africa Summit, which Russia's resort city of Sochi will host from October 23-24, Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Steve Davies Ugbah said in an interview with Sputnik.

When asked about the current presence of Russian military specialists in Nigeria, Ugbah noted that he "would not say" that there are no such experts there.

"I hope that after the Sochi Summit we will be able to reassess the level of involvement of Russian technical experts, if necessary, in Nigeria. But we, of course, will not ask Russia to come and do our work for us. We will not do this, we will control everything ourselves. But we are interested in the help of other countries, including Russia," Ugbah said.