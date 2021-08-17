Nigeria moves to boost private investment with airports concession

(@FahadShabbir)

LAGOS, Aug. 17 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) --:Nigerian authority on Tuesday released a request for qualifications for the concession of four international airport terminals in an effort to encourage the private sector to participate in infrastructure investment in pursuit of healthy aviation growth.

In a statement issued in Lagos, the largest city of Nigeria, Hassan Musa, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Aviation, said the airports surrounding communities were intended to develop into efficient, profitable, self-sustaining and commercial hubs which would create more jobs and develop local industries through a public-private partnership (PPP) project.

The four airports opened to private investment are the international airports in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Port Harcourt, the four major cities in the most populous African country.

"The Federal government through the ministry of aviation is inviting bids from reputable airport