Nigeria Not Against Joining BRICS, It Is Possible in Future - Ambassador in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) Nigeria is not against becoming a member of the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), Nigerian Ambassador to Russia Abdullahi Shehu said in an interview with Sputnik, adding that it is "quite realistic" in the future.

"Yes, it is quite realistic and will depend on the membership criteria. Nigeria is not against becoming a member of the BRICS in order to ensure its economic interests in cooperation with other partners in the world," the diplomat said.

Though accession talks have not started yet, they are possible in the future, the ambassador added.