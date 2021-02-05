UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Orders Banks To Close Accounts Involved In Cryptocurrency

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 11:39 PM

Nigeria orders banks to close accounts involved in cryptocurrency

Nigeria's central bank on Friday ordered banks and financial institutions to close down accounts involved in transfer or exchange of cryptocurrencies, warning of sanctions it they did not comply

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ):Nigeria's central bank on Friday ordered banks and financial institutions to close down accounts involved in transfer or exchange of cryptocurrencies, warning of sanctions it they did not comply.

"The bank hereby wishes to remind regulated financial institutions that dealing with cryptocurrencies or facilitating payments for cryptocurrency exchanges is prohibited," it said in a statement posted on its website.

It said all banks and financial institutions were directed to identify persons and/or entities involved in cryptocurrency exchanges and close their accounts immediately.

Related Topics

Exchange Bank Cryptocurrency All

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes new Libyan Executive Authority

1 hour ago

Lebanese Health Ministry of Approves Use of Russia ..

24 minutes ago

Ton-up Root says England need 600-700 in India Tes ..

24 minutes ago

Stock markets push higher despite disappointing US ..

2 minutes ago

Merkel: Differences on Nord Stream 2 in West Not S ..

26 minutes ago

Six More US Companies Will Surge Manufacturing At- ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.