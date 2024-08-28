Nigeria Pick Osimhen And Lookman For Africa Cup Qualifiers
Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who are both locked in possible transfer talks away from their Italian clubs, have been called up for next month's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.
There were also recalls Wednesday for William Ekong, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi.
The Super Eagles open their qualifying campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup in Morocco with a tie against Benin in Uyo on September 7 before flying to Rwanda for their second game three days.
Osimhen, a target for Chelsea, and Lookman could well move away from Napoli and Atalanta before Friday's transfer deadline day.
Osimhen, 25, has yet to play a competitive game for Napoli as his transfer from the Serie A club lingers on, while Lookman, a reported target for Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, featured for Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid earlier this month.
The Eagles have also handed recalls for several players who did not feature in 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin.
The players include Ekong, Nottingham Forest pair Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi as well as Nantes winger Moses Simon and Portugal-based defender Bruno Onyemaechi, who were sidelined with injury then.
The squad are due at training camp in Uyo from Monday.
It is a formidable squad, who will be led by new German coach Bruno Labbadia, whose appointment was announced Tuesday.
Nigeria squad
Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United/RSA), Maduka Okoye (Udinese/ITA), Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance)
Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood/KSA), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce/TUR), Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates/RSA), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista/POR), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Calvin Bassey (Fulham/ENG), Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest/ENG)
Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge/BEL), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution/USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio/ITA), Frank Onyeka (Brentford/ENG); Alex Iwobi (Fulham/ENG)
Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan/ITA), Victor Osimhen (Napoli/ITA), Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla/ESP), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Moses Simon (Nantes/FRA), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta/ITA), Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest/ENG).
Recent Stories
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik
DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain
Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation
Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29
Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death
Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals
Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal
PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup
More Stories From World
-
PetroSaudi execs get Swiss jail terms over $1.8 bn 1MDB fraud5 hours ago
-
Yemen floods leave 12 dead, 21 missing: Huthi media5 hours ago
-
Mauritania and Spain pledge cooperation on migration6 hours ago
-
Serbia expects to ink French fighter jet deal during Macron visit6 hours ago
-
Ghouls, Gotham and Gaga as Venice Film Festival opens7 hours ago
-
Thailand has suffered 'judicial coup': opposition leader7 hours ago
-
Israel launches deadly West Bank operation as Gaza war drags on5 hours ago
-
Discus great Greaves eyes magnificent seventh Paralympic medal7 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD posts half-year net profit rise of 24.4%7 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD posts 24.4% rise in profit7 hours ago
-
Discus great Greaves eyes magnificent seventh Paralympic medal8 hours ago
-
China's solar sector blazes trail in commitment to renewables9 hours ago