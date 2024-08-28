Open Menu

Nigeria Pick Osimhen And Lookman For Africa Cup Qualifiers

August 28, 2024

Nigeria pick Osimhen and Lookman for Africa Cup qualifiers

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman, who are both locked in possible transfer talks away from their Italian clubs, have been called up for next month's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin and Rwanda.

There were also recalls Wednesday for William Ekong, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi.

The Super Eagles open their qualifying campaign for the 2025 Africa Cup in Morocco with a tie against Benin in Uyo on September 7 before flying to Rwanda for their second game three days.

Osimhen, a target for Chelsea, and Lookman could well move away from Napoli and Atalanta before Friday's transfer deadline day.

Osimhen, 25, has yet to play a competitive game for Napoli as his transfer from the Serie A club lingers on, while Lookman, a reported target for Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain, featured for Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid earlier this month.

The Eagles have also handed recalls for several players who did not feature in 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin.

The players include Ekong, Nottingham Forest pair Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi as well as Nantes winger Moses Simon and Portugal-based defender Bruno Onyemaechi, who were sidelined with injury then.

The squad are due at training camp in Uyo from Monday.

It is a formidable squad, who will be led by new German coach Bruno Labbadia, whose appointment was announced Tuesday.

Nigeria squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United/RSA), Maduka Okoye (Udinese/ITA), Amas Obasogie (Bendel Insurance)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood/KSA), Bright Osayi-Samuel (Fenerbahce/TUR), Olisa Ndah (Orlando Pirates/RSA), Bruno Onyemaechi (Boavista/POR), Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Calvin Bassey (Fulham/ENG), Olaoluwa Aina (Nottingham Forest/ENG)

Midfielders: Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City/ENG), Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge/BEL), Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution/USA); Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (Lazio/ITA), Frank Onyeka (Brentford/ENG); Alex Iwobi (Fulham/ENG)

Forwards: Samuel Chukwueze (AC Milan/ITA), Victor Osimhen (Napoli/ITA), Kelechi Iheanacho (Sevilla/ESP), Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen/GER), Moses Simon (Nantes/FRA), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta/ITA), Taiwo Awoniyi (Nottingham Forest/ENG).

