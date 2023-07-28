Open Menu

Nigeria Plans To Discuss With Russia's Rosatom Construction Of NPP In Country- Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Nigeria Plans to Discuss With Russia's Rosatom Construction of NPP in Country- Government

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Nigeria intends to discuss with Russian nuclear agency Rosatom plans of construction of a nuclear power plant in the country, government spokesman Gabriel Aduda told Sputnik on Friday.

"We would speak with Rosatom on the issue of a nuclear power plant in Nigeria.

We already have an intergovernmental agreement that has been on for a while. And we are gonna project a development agreement. I think it is time for us to be looking in that direction as well," Aduda said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear St. Petersburg Nigeria July Media From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enh ..

DEWA launches &#039;For Her&#039; programme to enhance its female employees capa ..

2 hours ago
 Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

Huma Qureshi talks about body-shaming trolls

3 hours ago
 Babar Azam commends players after Test series vict ..

Babar Azam commends players after Test series victory against Sri Lanka

3 hours ago
 CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISP ..

CJCSC in Australia on five-day official visit: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billio ..

Borouge reports first-half revenues of $2.8 billion

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Independence Day

3 hours ago
Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across countr ..

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

4 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for ..

PML-N, PPP shortlist five names of politicians for caretaker PM: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Paki ..

US lawmakers call for free, fair elections in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 July 2023

7 hours ago
 UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World