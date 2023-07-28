(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Nigeria intends to discuss with Russian nuclear agency Rosatom plans of construction of a nuclear power plant in the country, government spokesman Gabriel Aduda told Sputnik on Friday.

"We would speak with Rosatom on the issue of a nuclear power plant in Nigeria.

We already have an intergovernmental agreement that has been on for a while. And we are gonna project a development agreement. I think it is time for us to be looking in that direction as well," Aduda said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.