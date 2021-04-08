UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Police Repel Attack In Restive Southeast

Umer Jamshaid 39 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:00 PM

Nigeria police repel attack in restive southeast

Two officers were injured when police repelled an attack on their station in Nigeria's southeast, a spokesman said Thursday, in the latest assault on security forces in the restive region

Lagos, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Two officers were injured when police repelled an attack on their station in Nigeria's southeast, a spokesman said Thursday, in the latest assault on security forces in the restive region.

Gunmen late Wednesday tried to invade the divisional police headquarters at Mbieri in Imo state, triggering a shootout with police on duty.

"There was an attack on the division but it was repelled by our men," state police spokesman Orlando Ikeokwu told AFP.

"Two officers were wounded while resisting the attack," he said.

Southeast Nigeria has seen an upsurge in attacks targeting security forces in violence that officials blame on the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a separatist group seeking independence for the indigenous Igbo people.

On Tuesday, a police station in the town of Ehime Mbano was set ablaze after it was raided by gunmen.

The Ehime Mbano attack came a day after gunmen using rockets and explosives raided a prison and the police headquarters in state capital Owerri at dawn on Monday, freeing more than 1,800 inmates.

Prison officials said as of Wednesday, 48 escaped Owerri inmates had been recaptured, had surrendered on their own or had been returned by families, religious leaders or traditional rulers.

IPOB has denied accusations it carried out the Owerri attack, but security forces have declared a crackdown on the outlawed group.

The army said a joint security operation was underway in the volatile region "to flush out the miscreants".

Separatist calls for a state of Biafra in the south are a sensitive subject in Nigeria, after a unilateral declaration of independence in 1967 sparked a brutal 30-month civil war.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Army Police Police Station Owerri Independence Orlando Nigeria

Recent Stories

SM completes Ramadan preparations, sets service ce ..

9 minutes ago

Central African Republic's Fighting Depletes UN Re ..

13 seconds ago

Dry weather with chances of dust raising winds

14 seconds ago

World food price index rises in March for 10th mon ..

15 seconds ago

VC AIOU vows to collaborate with EWA for universit ..

17 seconds ago

US slaps sanctions on Myanmar state gem company

19 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.