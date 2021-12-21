UrduPoint.com

Nigeria President Refuses To Approve Election Law Change

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:11 PM

Nigeria president refuses to approve election law change

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday refused to approve an amendment to the electoral law that would introduce a direct primary and electronic vote transfer during the 2023 presidential elections

Abuja, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday refused to approve an amendment to the electoral law that would introduce a direct Primary and electronic vote transfer during the 2023 presidential elections.

Elections in Nigeria have often been marred by fraud claims and court challenges since the country returned to civilian rule in 1999.

Buhari argued in a letter read out to parliament Tuesday that holding any primary would infringe on the bylaws of individual political parties, as well as lead to insecurity during the polls.

"The amendment as proposed is a violation of the underlying spirit of democracy which is characterised by freedom of choices," he said in his letter to the senate president.

"Such a large turn-out without effective security coordination will also engender intimidation and disruptions, thereby raising credibility issues for the outcomes of such elections.

" On Monday, the Transition Monitoring Group, a civil society monitoring body, urged parliament to ignore the president.

"If the national assembly vetoes the president, it will prove to Nigerians that it is not a rubberstamp arm of the government and that they respect the view of the constituents that gave them the mandate to legislate on their behalf," its director Auwal Rafsanjani said.

President Muhammadu Buhari will be stepping down after serving two four-year terms, and political leaders are already jockeying for position before the February 2023 ballot to replace him.

The country's independent electoral commission came under fire after Buhari's re-election in 2019 over claims the ballot was not free or transparent in the country of 210 million people.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Fire Parliament Democracy Vote Civil Society Lead Nigeria February 2019 Government Allied Rental Modarba Million Court

Recent Stories

Scotland axes New Year's Eve street party due to O ..

Scotland axes New Year's Eve street party due to Omicron

44 seconds ago
 Nigeria urges caution as Covid cases surge

Nigeria urges caution as Covid cases surge

46 seconds ago
 Salernitana out of Serie A if not sold by end of y ..

Salernitana out of Serie A if not sold by end of year, says Italian FA chief

47 seconds ago
 Danish parliament expels former minister Inger Sto ..

Danish parliament expels former minister Inger Stojberg following conviction: vo ..

49 seconds ago
 Airbus, Boeing 'concerned' over US 5G instrument i ..

Airbus, Boeing 'concerned' over US 5G instrument interference

53 seconds ago
 Putin Told Scholz Kiev Evading Implementation of M ..

Putin Told Scholz Kiev Evading Implementation of Minsk Agreements

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.