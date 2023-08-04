Nigeria Puts Military on Standby for Possible Deployment to Niger - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The Nigerian military was told to be prepared for possible deployment to neighboring Niger, where the military took over last week, without a formal mobilization order, The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Friday, citing an unnamed Nigerian officer.

"Mobilization has not started yet, but were told to be on standby for possible deployment to Niger," the Nigerian officer was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

On July 26, Niger's presidential guard ousted and detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself interim leader and the president of caretaker National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP).

On Sunday, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) imposed sanctions on Niger and gave coup leaders one week to reinstate the detained president, or it would use "all measures," including military, to restore order. CNSP urged Nigeriens to protest against ECOWAS and vowed to respond to any aggression.