Nigeria Qualify For Africa Cup Of Nations Last 8
Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 09:30 AM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Nigeria booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-0 shutout win Saturday against five-time champions Cameroon.
Forward Ademola Lookman scored twice in minutes 36? and ?90? at Abidjan's Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium to take his nation to the next round.
In the last eight, Nigeria, the 2013 champions, will meet Angola on Feb. 2.
Earlier Saturday, Angola beat Namibia 3-0 in a last 16 match.
Equatorial Guinea will play Guinea on Sunday and AFCON record holders Egypt will take on the DR Congo for the last eight berths.
