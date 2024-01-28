Nigeria qualify for Africa Cup of Nations last 8

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Nigeria booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-0 shutout win Saturday against five-time champions Cameroon.

Forward Ademola Lookman scored twice in minutes 36? and ?90? at Abidjan's Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium to take his nation to the next round.

In the last eight, Nigeria, the 2013 champions, will meet Angola on Feb. 2.

Earlier Saturday, Angola beat Namibia 3-0 in a last 16 match.

Equatorial Guinea will play Guinea on Sunday and AFCON record holders Egypt will take on the DR Congo for the last eight berths.