Open Menu

Nigeria Qualify For Africa Cup Of Nations Last 8

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 09:30 AM

Nigeria qualify for Africa Cup of Nations last 8

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Nigeria booked a spot in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with a 2-0 shutout win Saturday against five-time champions Cameroon.

Forward Ademola Lookman scored twice in minutes 36? and ?90? at Abidjan's Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium to take his nation to the next round.

In the last eight, Nigeria, the 2013 champions, will meet Angola on Feb. 2.

Earlier Saturday, Angola beat Namibia 3-0 in a last 16 match.

Equatorial Guinea will play Guinea on Sunday and AFCON record holders Egypt will take on the DR Congo for the last eight berths.

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Abidjan Congo Cameroon Guinea Nigeria Namibia Angola Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

12 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

59 minutes ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

10 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

10 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

10 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

11 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

11 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

11 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

11 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

11 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

11 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

11 hours ago

More Stories From World