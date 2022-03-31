Nigeria Ready to Eye Possibility of Trade With Russia in National Currencies - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Nigeria is ready to consider the possibility of conducting trade with Russia in national currencies if necessary, Nigerian Ambassador to Moscow Abdullahi Shehu told Sputnik.

Commenting on Moscow's decision to switch payment for gas sales with countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia to rubles, the diplomat said that it is dictated by Russia's national policy, and no one has the right to challenge it.

"If Russia offers such an alternative to Nigeria, we will consider this possibility (of conducting trade in national currencies).

If something is needed, we will agree," Shehu said.

The diplomat added that the rejection of the Dollar and the euro in the future can strengthen the ruble and make it a freely convertible Currency.

When asked about prospects for EU countries to find a replacement for gas from Russia, he said that Nigeria is ready to sell its gas to any countries where there will be a demand for it