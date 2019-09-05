UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Recalls Ambassador To South Africa Amid Row Over Xenophobic Attacks - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Nigeria on Wednesday recalled its High Commissioner to South Africa Kabiru Bala in the wake of mounting tensions between the countries sparked by recent attacks on shops owned by Nigerian nationals in the republic, local media reported.

Abuja also demanded compensation for losses of lives and property of Nigerians, who have fallen victims of xenophobic attacks in South Africa, NAN news agency said, citing a source from the Nigerian president's office.

Earlier in the day, media reported that Nigeria boycotted the World Economic Forum in Cape Town.

Media reported earlier in the week, citing the local police, that on Sunday and Monday law enforces in South Africa arrested at least 100 people involved in robbery of shops mostly owned by Nigerians in Johannesburg and areas of Gauteng province. According to Punch newspaper, looting of shops started last week after a South African taxi driver was allegedly killed by a Nigerian drug dealer.

On Monday, reciprocal riots against South African enterprises started in Nigeria. Earlier on Wednesday, the Nigerian police wrote on Facebook that as many as 125 "looters" were arrested across the country.

