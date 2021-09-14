Nigeria recaptures 108 inmates after prison outbreak

At least 108 out of 240 inmates who escaped from a prison in central Nigeria have been recaptured, a prison official said Tuesday

Abuja, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :At least 108 out of 240 inmates who escaped from a prison in central Nigeria have been recaptured, a prison official said Tuesday.

Heavily armed gunmen stormed the Security Custodial Centre in Kabba, in Kogi State, late on Sunday, freeing scores of inmates.

It was unclear who the gunmen were but criminal gangs have terrorised central and northwest Nigeria for years.

"We have a total of 108 inmates rearrested," Nigeria's correctional service spokesman Francis Enobore told AFP by phone.

"But as the day progresses, the figure will definitely increase," he added, saying "several processes have been activated to ensure all inmates are rearrested." At about 2245 GMT on Sunday, the spokesman had said earlier in a statement, numerous attackers "engaged the armed guards in a fierce gun battle.

" The gunmen invaded the prison, which had 294 prisoners in custody at the time, including 224 pre-trial detainees.

A soldier and a police officer lost their lives in the attack, Enobore later added.

Large prison outbreaks are not uncommon in Nigeria.

On April 5, gunmen raided Owerri police headquarters, in Nigeria's southern Imo state, freeing more than 1,800 inmates.

In addition to fighting criminal gangs who also kidnap people for ransom and rustle cattle, Nigeria's security forces are facing a violent jihadist insurgency in the northeast and separatist agitation in the southeast.