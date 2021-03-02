UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Receives Four Million Covax Vaccines

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 05:10 PM

A shipment of 3.94 million coronavirus jabs arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday, making Africa's most populous nation the world's third country to receive vaccines under Covax, a global scheme to provide free inoculations, an AFP journalist saw

Abuja (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :A shipment of 3.94 million coronavirus jabs arrived in Nigeria on Tuesday, making Africa's most populous nation the world's third country to receive vaccines under Covax, a global scheme to provide free inoculations, an AFP journalist saw.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, are the first of 16 million doses that Covax plans to deliver over the coming months to Nigeria, where they will be given first to healthworkers, the government said.

