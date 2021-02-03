Nigeria records 1,634 COVID-19 cases

Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed 1,634 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 133,552, said the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll from the virus rose to 1,613.

Nigeria confirmed six new B117 coronavirus variant cases in two states in the country, said Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the NCDC, on Tuesday.