UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nigeria Records 1,634 COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:50 PM

Nigeria records 1,634 COVID-19 cases

Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed 1,634 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 133,552, said the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)

ABUJA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed 1,634 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 133,552, said the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Meanwhile, the nationwide death toll from the virus rose to 1,613.

Nigeria confirmed six new B117 coronavirus variant cases in two states in the country, said Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the NCDC, on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Nigeria From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GSK, CureVac say to develop vaccine targeting Covi ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistan retain same 17 for the second Test

14 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council steps up its preparations for ..

17 minutes ago

New Zealand Approves Pfizer/BioNTech Vaccine, Expe ..

3 minutes ago

Mobile phone, electronic gadgets banned in hospita ..

3 minutes ago

Three car lifters arrested in sargodha

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.