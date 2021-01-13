UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Records Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 03:07 PM

Nigeria records increase in COVID-19 cases

Nigeria confirmed 1,270 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 1,244 recorded a day before as it continues to battle the novel disease

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Nigeria confirmed 1,270 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 1,244 recorded a day before as it continues to battle the novel disease.

Twelve patients also died, taking the overall tally to 1,373 related deaths and 102,601 cases, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). As many as 81,574 have recovered.

The most affected regional state is Lagos followed by the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency said that the average number of daily COVID-19 cases in the first week of January was higher than in the last week of Dec.

2020, and reminded Nigerians to always wear a mask, and wash hands regularly.

"These 100,000 cases are not just numbers, over 1,000 deaths recorded are people whose deaths would be felt deeply," NCDC head Chikwe Ihekweazu said. "The response starts and ends with Nigerians."To stem the spread of the infection, all International travelers arriving in the West African country must conduct a mandatory COVID-19 PCR test four days before departure.

