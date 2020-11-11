UrduPoint.com
Nigeria Records Over 1,000 Road Accident Deaths In Q3

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:02 PM

At least 1,076 people were killed in road accidents in Nigeria in the third quarter of 2020, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC)

LAGOS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 1,076 people were killed in road accidents in Nigeria in the third quarter of 2020, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps(FRSC).

According to reports of the official news Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday, FRSC spokesperson Bisi Kazeem said a total of 2,656 road crashes were reported between July and September, adding that the road police agency had not relented in its efforts at reducing carnage on the highways.

Also, some 167,783 traffic offenders were arrested within the same period, as most of the offenders were arrested for "overloading, seat belt use violation, riding of a motorcycle without helmets, driving with shattered windscreen, driver's license violations, among others".

He attributed most of the road crashes and deaths that occurred along various routes in the country within the period to overspeeding.

Kazeem urged the motoring public to cooperate with the FRSC, saying that it would go a long way in preventing incessant crashes on the roads.

The spokesperson appealed to motorists to desist from buying used or fake tyres and opt for good ones to save lives and properties.

Kazeem encouraged drivers to obey traffic rules, regulations and cooperate with traffic officers, as it was in their best interests and that of other road users.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

